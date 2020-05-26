From the sets of Green Lantern to the double date, here’s how Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively fell in love

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have been together for almost a decade now. Read on to know the details of their adorable love story.

One of the most beloved couples of Hollywood right now, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds look insanely good together and so much in love. They have been married for almost a decade now and are proud parents of three daughters. They are also vocal about supporting each other and not afraid of trolling each other on social media either, which by the way is hilarious yet adorable.

They are one of the power couples in the industry and rightfully so. Not only do they have a great sense of humour, they also have a long and romantic history together. Their love story sounds like the one you read in a romantic novel or a rom-com movie. Don’t believe us, keep reading on!

Scroll down for the adorable story of how Ryan Reynolds met Blake Lively and sparks flew.

Comic-con appearance

This was the first time they appeared together for their movie, Green Lantern. At this ti, Reynolds was married to Scarlett Johansson, and Lively was dating her Gossip Girl co-star, Penn Badgley.

The Deadpool actor and The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants actress became friends on the sets of Green Lantern but they were not together yet. “We were buddies for a long time, which I think is the best way to have a relationship, to start as friends,” Reynolds told People. But their platonic relationship soon changed and they started dating each other in 2011.

When they fell in love

After getting divorced from Johansson in July 2011, reports of Reynolds dating Lively were confirmed in October, 2011. The 43-year-old actor opened up to Entertainment Weekly in 2016 about the first time, he realized he and Blake were something more than just friends. They actually went on a double date and ended up dating each other shortly after that night, doesn’t that sound like something straight from a rom-com script?

“About a year after Green Lantern had come and gone and were both single we went on a double date – she was on a date with another guy and I was on a date with another girl – and it was like the most awkward date for the respective parties because we were just like fireworks coming across,” he said on SiriusXM’s Entertainment Weekly Radio Deadpool special.

However, Lively didn’t quite feel the same way back then. “That date went well for him. I don’t know about fireworks for me,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “We both got to know each other as friends so when we were both single, we were still trying to find each other’s perfect date,” she continued. “And it didn’t click for, I mean, a good year and a half that we could date!”

They went on an official date shortly after that double date in an empty restaurant in Tribeca where they danced together and that’s when the sparks flew, and the rest is history.

Their love story might have officially started in that restaurant in Tribeca, but we think that night of the double date is where all things started. Do you agree?

