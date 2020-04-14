Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor: How compatible Pisces and Virgo are in a relationship

Shahid and Mira had an arranged marriage set up and now have two children! Read on to know their compatibility.

When it comes to relationships nothing is more important than the two people getting along. Whether or not the two people in a relationship will get along and have a good and healthy future all depends on the personality and compatibility of the two. And nothing better than the stars to tell how compatible two people are in a relationship.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor have been married since July 2015 and have since had two babies - Misha and Zain Kapoor together. Read on to see how compatible the two are in a relationship based on their zodiac sign.

Shahid Kapoor - Pisces

Born on February 7, Shahid Kapoor is a true blue Piscean man. He is sensitive and kind and also somebody who is extremely attached to the material world. Shahid like every Piscean male needs a woman, like Mira who can help him manage his complicated life and keep him grounded in the world. He has found exactly the kind of partner he needs in the relationship. He is the calm to her storm.

Mira Rajput Kapoor - Virgo

Born on September 7, Mira Rajput has a strong desire to be perfect. She wants to be the person providing emotional support and always wants to help people. She has a practical way of thinking and looks needs somebody to balance her out which makes for the perfect spot for Shahid who balances her out. She is the care-taker in a relationship and puts her husband first. She, like most Virgos also has an excellent sense of humour that brings about some fun to the relationship.

Both Shahid and Mira are exactly the kind of partner each of them needs in the relationship. Her practical side brings out the kind of stability they need while he is deeply emotional and can calm any situation down. They have come to rely on each other in the relationship and can't think of a life without each other now.

