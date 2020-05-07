Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan: Compatibility between a Scorpio man and a Libra woman

Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan: Read on to know the compatibility between the most loved couple of Bollywood.

Some matches they say, are made in heaven. One of the strongest couples who have been together for more than two decades, have three children and are excellent in their individual fields, are Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan. The Badshah of Bollywood and his queen were in love much before SRK became the superstar he is today.

Read on to know how compatible the two are, based on their zodiac sings. Shah Rukh Khan - Scorpio Born on November 2, Shah Rukh Khan is passionate and independent and unafraid to take giant leaps to make his own mark. Like a true Scorpio, he doesn't get intimidated and loves debates. Because of this, he may seem intimidating to those who don't know him. He hates when people beat around the bush and always prefers to say what is always on his mind. He is honest, both at home and with his work. He is also extremely tough on the outside but a total softie at heart and only shows his vulnerable side to those who he trusts. He is excellent at gauging the feel of the room, making smart conversation and winning people over with is wit and intelligence. Gauri Khan - Libra Born on October 8, Gauri Khan is one of the most intelligent and kind signs who is willing to put others before herself. Ruled by the planet of beauty - Venus, she loves everything posh and good looking. She is a social butterfly and loves the company of other people more than anything else. Like every Libra, she believes in dictating her own life and making her own rules. Mrs. Khan is not one to be held back.

When in love, Librans fall hard and are attracted to intelligence and physical appearance. This sign always tries to form a balance and compromise in tough situations. She is great at making everybody happy, taking into consideration everybody's feelings and accommodating everything. She also loves to run the show.

Scorpio and Libra compatibility:

When Scorpio and Libra are in a relationship they have an emotional connection. The Libra's balance helps keep the Scorpio afloat. The two share a similar need in a relationship - emotional intimacy and a well-balanced life. The two together in a relationship will make for a satisfied couple.

But there could be hurdles as the Scorpio is quite controlling. Nevertheless, they both love taking risks and challenges, to make the relationship a more interesting one. They can have trouble as Librans are known to be more upfront while Scorpios are intense and secretive. This can cause some difficulties and communication gaps in the relationship. But when put together, the two make the best decisions since they combine intellect and emotions. At the end of the day, they are powerful when united.

