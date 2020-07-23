Short wives and tall husbands lead a happy married life? Find out

According to several studies, couples apparently have happy marriages when short women tie the knot with taller men. Read on to know more.

Height difference does not matter for many couples as it hardly makes any difference in a relationship. Whatever your height is one can still have successful marriages or not have one. Many will agree that this factor sits at the bottom if we zero down on factors that are important for happy marriages. But if anyone has any doubts over whether shorter wives and tall husbands can have happy marriages then there are some studies to back it up.

According to the research by Kitae Sohn, couples have the happiest marriages when short women tie the knot with taller men. As per the research data, wives’ happiness was directly linked to their husband’s height. As per Sohn, women innately get attracted to taller men and they cannot explain why exactly. However, the evolutionary reason is what affects women's choices. Also, the study came to the conclusion that this factor matters for the first 18 years of marriage as after that height does not matter.

Femininity and gender stereotype of men as protectors

Talking about another study, according to research from Rice University and the University of North Texas, the height of a potential partner is of concern for women than men and two main reasons are femininity and protection. One of the women from the study said, "As the girl, I like to feel delicate and secure at the same time. She added, “Something just feels weird in thinking about looking ‘down’ into my man’s eyes. There is also something to be said about being able to wear shoes with high heels and still being shorter. I also want to be able to hug him with my arms reaching up and around his neck.”

George Yancey, a professor of sociology at the University of North Texas and the study’s lead author said, “The masculine ability to offer physical protection is clearly connected to the gender stereotype of men as protectors. And in a society that encourages men to be dominant and women to be submissive, having the image of tall men hovering over short women reinforces this value.”

More height more income

Another study revealed a direct correlation between intelligence and height and higher income. As per the research, taller men really are smarter. NOTE: The study does not claim that short people are not smart.

According to this scientific article called The Effect of Physical Height on Workplace Success and Income: Preliminary Test of a Theoretical Model by the University of Florida and the University of North Carolina, the taller you are, the more you earn. More research was done by Anne Case and Christina Paxson and their study revealed that a one-inch increase in height is associated with a 2 to 2.5 percent increase in earnings.

One more study (Human Height Is Positively Related to Interpersonal Dominance in Dyadic Interactions published in ncbi.nlm.nih.gov) confirmed that height is also linked to interpersonal dominance and social status. Tall men are more likely to participate in social activities and they accumulate social adaptability that helps them to achieve their goals.

What are your views on the results of these studies? Does height difference matter? Let us know in the comment section below.

Share your comment ×