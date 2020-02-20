Siblings Bond: As per Science, parents’ do prefer the older sibling over the younger one

Elder Siblings always fight about how their parents love them the most than the younger ones. Well, that's scientifically true, parents do love to elder one more, read below to find out why.

If you have a younger or an older sibling, I am sure you always have that banter about who is your parents favourite. The constant banter on how you are the adopted one and I am their blood is common between siblings. We always think that our parents always favour our sibling and never take our side. But our parents never agree to it. As per them, they love their children equally and don't discriminate in any way. While we may or may not agree to it, science surely has something else to say about it.

A study led by Katherine Conger, Professor of Human Development and Family Studies at the University of California, shows that out of 768 parents surveyed, 70 percent of mothers and 74 percent of fathers admitted to having a favourite child. As per the study, the mothers reported feeling more closer to their eldest child. The reason was simple since it was the firstborn child, parents felt more connected towards them.

On a serious note, sometimes the special treatment of parents towards one of their children can hurt and lower the confidence of the younger ones. Even as per the study, favouritism affects children, and it was found that the younger child is likely to suffer from low self-esteem caused by their parents' special treatment towards the elder child. Parents usually don't understand how their other child will feel and keep acting the same way constantly.

Even if they deny it, we all know that parents have their favourites, and there are instances where they choose the older ones over the younger ones. And this at times can affect the younger ones emotionally. So dear parents, stop discriminating between your children since both of them are precious and love you unconditionally.

