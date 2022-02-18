A baby is a lifelong commitment and can often change the dynamic in a marriage. While it brings some couples closer together, there are others who lose the spark of romance in their marriage after having a baby. While this doesn’t mean they love each other any less, it is the mundane tasks or work and childcare that leave little room for passion in a marriage. Read on to learn about 3 signs that indicate your baby is getting in the way of romance in your marriage.

Your baby is all you talk about on date night

First off, kudos to couples who still try to stick by the tradition of making time for each other on a routine basis with date night. Whether it is a weekly or monthly date that you take your spouse on, it is critical that you stop to smell the roses and cherish each other. It simply cannot do to veer the discussion in the direction of your child and their schedule for the week.

Your baby sleeps with you leaving no room for intimacy

Every parent wants their child close to them so they can keep a watchful eye on them even while they sleep. However, once your child is a toddler or even as old as five years of age, he or she could have their own bed so you can have the bed to yourself and your spouse. Couples who sleep with their baby in their bed often complain of a lack of intimacy in their marriage.

You no longer take couple vacations

Many families insist on the couple getting a weekend away together at least once in a while once your baby is a toddler or older. This is easily managed in families where the grandparents take care of the kids while the parents sneak away for a romantic weekend of togetherness. You always have the option of having a babysitter or relatives look after your little one while you take a short vacation. This is important because when you are around your baby, you probably spend all your time taking care of your child. Hence, some respite can help you focus on each other and your marriage.

If you find these signs in your marriage, it may be time to reconsider your strategy and give each other time before a rift is formed between you two.

Also Read: 4 Ways to have a better conversation with women