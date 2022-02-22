Signs that reveal a bride’s parents are interfering in her married life

Here are a few signs that will tell you whether a bride’s parents are interfering in your married life.

It is a common belief that once you are married you have two sets of parents and each of them will advise you and love you fervently. However, there is a fine line between wise counsel, suffocating advice and outright manipulation. If you have been feeling stifled by your wife’s parents and their opinions lately, then read on. Here are a few signs that will tell you whether a bride’s parents are interfering in your married life.

They give you advice on how to alienate your spouse from his family

While a big fat happy desi family is quite the dream, at times people seek to isolate their loved ones from others. If you find that your parents are offering you advice that will go on to alienate your husband from his parents or relatives, then you must rethink your stance. While you may want him to feel closer to your parents, he needn’t banish his own clan to strengthen his bond with yours.

They advise you to lie to your spouse or conceal truths

Honesty in a marriage is always the best policy. What begins with white lies can go on to snowball into mistrust that can chip away at the foundations of your marriage. So, if your parents encourage you to conceal anything from finances to expensive gifts from your husband, you must not heed their advice.

They try to coax or manipulate the husband's career path

While it is natural to be concerned and want the best for your son-in-law, some parents tend to overstep and wish to control the man’s career choices. Whether your husband seeks to change his job for an easier work environment or rethink his career path altogether, it is a decision that is best discussed between the two of you. If your parents disapprove of his choices because they want luxury or stability for you, then the choice may not be in his best interest.

Remember that living up to the ambitions of your parents may be too much for your husband!

