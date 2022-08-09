Signs you’re being cushioned by someone right now in a relationship

The period of cushioning must have occurred in all of our lives. Having a backup or alternative plan for dating is what we use to refer to as "cushioning"; in other words, having someone ready to either enter our life in case things take a turn with the present partner. This practice of looking for potential dates while still in a relationship, is a very real phenomenon. Cushioning can involve sending flirting messages back and forth with other attractive singles or it can involve openly betraying an exclusive partner. And in such a case if you're using pillows to cushion your relationship, you might want to take some time to figure out why you're still in it in the first place.

Here we bring you 3 signs that tell you are being cushioned by someone in a relationship.

1. They overly guard their phone

Cushioning can involve sending flirting texts back and forth with other attractive singles or it can involve openly betraying your committed partner. And if you're using pillows to cushion your relationship, you might want to take some time to figure out why you're still in it in the first place. A clear indicator of cushioning is if the person you're dating always has their phone with them.

2. They exhibit both hot and cold behaviour

One day, it appears as though everything is usual and the person you're seeing is extremely into you. However, the next day, they seem completely disengaged and barely even want to speak to you. They might also be hesitant when answering even the most straightforward queries and cautious about their location. With all these ups and downs, you could feel confused, which could be a sign of cushioning.

3. There is less intimacy between you two

There should be a good level of both emotional and physical intimacy in a good, healthy relationship. Consequently, intimacy is steadily drifting away in a relationship when someone is cushioning. To be cautious, keep in mind that a drop in libido might have a variety of physical or psychological causes that are unrelated to infidelity.

It is recommended that you avoid cushions or acting as the cushion if you want to find true, long-lasting love. Before getting to any conclusion, if you are being cushioned, talk to your partner

Also Read: 4 'Bench Dating' red flags to watch out for