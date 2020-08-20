Silsila To Mohobbatein: 5 Bollywood dialogues that would make you fall in love all over again

Romance and Bollywood go hand in hand. Here are most romantic Bollywood dialogues for the mushy love buff in you that will make you fall in love again.

Romance and Bollywood go hand in hand. Bollywood is much more than just a genre, it’s a compassionate feeling that reflects life. No one showcases better romance on-screen than Bollywood does. From the charm of DDLJ’s Raj to chirpiness of Jab We Met’s Geet and selfless love of Veer Zaara, Bollywood has given us abundant timeless classics. From Silsila to Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, these renowned romantic dialogues still remain evergreen in our minds. Here are the most romantic dialogues that Bollywood has produced.



1. Mohabbatein

This movie revolves around two stubborn men with opposite beliefs and their constant battle between love and fear along with the outcome of three love stories in the movie.



"Mohabbat Bhi Zindagi Ki Tarah Hoti Hai, Har Mod Aasaan Nahi Hota, Har Mod Par Khushi Nahi Hoti, Par Jab Hum Zindagi Ka Saath Nahi Chhodte, Phir Mohabbat Ka Saath Kyun Chhodein” – Raj Aryan Malhotra (Shah Rukh Khan).

2. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

When a newly-wed man finds out that his wife is still in love with her former lover, he decides to unite them by taking his wife to Italy to reunite her with her lover.



“Chahane Aur Haasil Karne Mein Bahut Fark Hai. Pyaar Sirf Haasil Karna Nahi, Pyaar Dene Ka Naam Hai” – Vanraj (Ajay Devgn).

3. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

The movie revolves around a couple who meet during a Europe trip and fall in love. Hero follows his ladylove to India to win her and her father over.



“Toh Kya Hua Agar Maine Jhooth Sirf Tumhe Paane Ke Liye Kaha Tha? Toh Kya Hua Agar Tumhare Chehre Ke Siva Mujhe Koi Aur Chehra Dikhayi Nahi Deta? Toh Kya Hua Agar Tumhare Naam Ke Siva Mujhe Koi Aur Naam Yaad Nahi Rehta? Toh Kya Hua Agar Yeh Awara Tumhe Deewano Ki Tarah Pyar Karta Hai? Toh Kya Hua? Pyaar Sab Kuch Toh Nahi Hota Na” – Raj Malhotra (Shah Rukh Khan).

4. Silsila

The story revolves around a man who let’s go of his own love and gets married to his deceased brother's pregnant fiancée. The real issue arises when fate brings him face-to-face with his former lover.



"Mai Aur Meri Tanhai, Aksar Ye Baaten Karte Hain, Tum Hoti To Kaisa Hota, Tum Ye Kahti, Tum Wo Kahti, Tum Is Baat Pe Hairaan Hoti, Tum Us Baat Pe Kitni Hansti, Tum Hoti To Aisa Hota, Tum Hoti To Waisa Hota” – Amit Malhotra (Amitabh Bachchan)

5. Devdas

The movie revolves around a man whose life spirals down when he becomes an alcoholic to alleviate the pain after his rich family forbids him from marrying the woman he is in love with.



“Kitni Aasani Se Ginwah Diya Ki Tumhe Har Pal Meri Yaad Aati Thi, Lekin Yeh Nahi Socha Ki Un Palon Mein Beetta Toh Main Hi Tha. Diya Tum Jalati Thi, Par Jalta Toh Main Hi Tha” – Devdas (Shah Rukh Khan).

