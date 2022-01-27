Solid pieces of marriage advice meant for brides to be

When you’re getting married, you’re probably over the moon with excitement. However, the thrill of wedding preparation will soon die down and then hopefully you shall be so in love with your partner that you will want to scream it from the rooftops. Nevertheless, the first year of matrimony often brings with it challenges that you can navigate with some words of wisdom. So, here are some key pieces of advice for brides to be that they can use in their initial years of marriage.

The quality of intimacy matters not the quantity

A lot of women tend to worry about whether or not they are getting the right level of intimacy in their marriage. While some ask their girlfriends about it to share notes, others tend to search online for answers. Nevertheless, the only person who can tell you whether you are having enough sex is yourself and your partner. Remember that when it comes to intimacy, the quality matters more than the quantity of it.

Before you think of making babies, bring home a small pet

Children are a lot of responsibility. If you’re unsure of your parenting style, expectations from your husband in their regular care and more, then simply bring home a pet first. Taking care of your fur baby will offer an insight into how you tackle parenting together.

Outline your boundaries in your new marital home

If you are to share a home with your spouse, you may want to discuss some things beforehand. These could be your boundaries so you have a well-balanced marriage without getting overwhelmed. Some women like to live comfortably with their in-laws so long as they get a night away together every month. While some don’t mind living in a large joint-family as long as they have a private bathroom. Then there are those who like a study room or home office in their new home from which they can work uninterrupted.

It would be wise to discuss your boundaries with your partner so as to have a successful marriage.

