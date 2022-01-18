Staunch tips to ensure that your arranged marriage works

While arranged marriages are fairly common in India, there is no denying the fact that they bring together a couple of people who have had a completely different upbringing and experiences. While belonging to the same community may ensure some of your values are similar, you may still have a very different approach to life and even parenting. Hence, you may use these tips to build a strong foundation with your partner, to ensure that your union flourishes.

Acclimate your mind to thinking as a couple

One of the easiest ways to fuel a spat in a marriage is to think selfishly or consider only your own happiness before making decisions. Remember that you are a part of a couple now and you must think from your partner’s perspective as well. If you feel as if you cannot know what he or she would want, simply ask them to simplify matters and have clear goals.

Don’t be a pessimist

You might have your fair share of reservations before heading into the marriage. Some tend to wonder whether they could ever be happy with someone their parents have chosen. Then then are those who question the sanctity of marriage between a couple in the digital age. No matter what your preconceived notions about marriage, you must not be a pessimist to ensure that you have a fair shot at making it work.

Make friends with your spouse

Ensuring that your spouse is an ally can be a great way to begin a marriage. You can then find it easy to navigate your social commitments, your familial responsibilities and even their temperament. So, try to befriend them and develop mutual interests so that you can look forward to a harmonious marriage.

Love would happen, give it time

Studies present that brides and grooms who have been brought together my matchmakers or their own families tend to develop a deeper bond as the years roll by. While it wouldn’t be prudent to expect to be in love instantly, give it time and feel your fondness for each other grow over time.

Remember that the marriages you have grown up seeing around you, for better or worse are no indicator of how your marriage would be. It is only through investing time and consideration in your relationship that you can have a strong marriage.

