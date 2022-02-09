Strengthen your long distance relationship by sending over these Valentine's Day gifts to your love

Valentine’s Day is incomplete without exchanging a token of love with your partner. They are not mere gifts, they are the representation of your love and affection towards your partner. If you are committed to a long distance relationship then don't get disappointed, we are here to help you with the best Valentine’s Day gift to strengthen your relationship. Scroll down and chin up!

1. Valentines Day Gift Printed Reversible Velvet Hug Cushion

This cushion is all that you need during the times you miss your beloved immensely. This cushion also paves way to unwind your crankiness when you get mad at your partner. The reversible velvet hug cushion is ultra soft and comes with loved inspired digital printing. This Valentine’s day send your representative to your partner who is living in another zone of the country.

Price: Rs. 2299

Deal: Rs. 999

Buy Now

2. Telepathy Crystals

These Telepathy Crystals are “keep in touch” lamps. Connect your lamp to the wifi and enter the same id on the online portal that you share with your partner. Touch on your lamp and your loved one's lamp would light up in the same color. This is an apt Valentine’s Day gift to send over this year.

Price: Rs. 4999

Deal: Rs.10,000

Buy Now

3. Pinky Promise Couples Bracelets

Every long distance relationship is incomplete without little pinky promises. These couple bracelets will keep that pinky promise alive when you are away from your beloved. This will be the sweetest Valentine’s Day gift for your boyfriend or girlfriend to let her know that you care for them wherever they are.

Price: Rs. 999

Deal: Rs. 599

Buy Now

4. Nostalgia - Rotating Photo Lamps

This rotating photo lamp has the capacity to hold 4 photos. It will take your partner back in time where you shared one of the special moments with each other. You can select the shape and design of your choice. This Valentine’s Day let your love rotate in and around you.

Price: Rs. 1500

Deal: Rs. 1299

Buy Now

5. Celebr8 Printed Message in a Bulb '52 Reasons Why I Love You’

There will be times when your partner will miss you immensely and you need a kick to recharge them with positive emotions. When your partner and you are stuck in such situations, these romantic messages filled in the bulb will come to the rescue. The '52 Reasons Why I Love You’ theme messages will brighten your partner's day when they miss you like crazy.

Price: Rs. 999

Deal: Rs. 475

Buy Now

6. Indigifts Cotton Cushion Filler, Teddy, Artificial Rose & Photo Magnet

This set of 5 is a Valentine’s combo that you can send to your partner this Valentine’s Day. Distance is nothing if the love is pure. We know you wish for everything best for your loved ones. And keeping that in mind, this combo is all set to make your valentine season more special.

Price: Rs. 4499

Deal: Rs. 499

Buy Now

7. Crafted Forever falling hearts scrapbook

This scrapbook is a love themed book that can hold in total 30 photos and messages. It is A5 in size that comes along with beautiful dimensional stickers. It is a handcrafted scrapbook that you can customise as per your choice. This Valentine’s Day customise this scrapbook and send it to your partner loaded with your unforgettable memories.

Price: Rs. 2499

Deal: Rs. 1499

Buy Now

8. Purezento "one long distance hug for you" Valentine Gifts

This Valentine’s Day send the love theme goodies to your beloved. It contains a cushion cover with filler, cute teddy, artificial rose, greeting card and a photo frame. What is a better way than celebrating Valentine’s Day with these gifts from a distance?

Price: Rs. 1500

Deal: Rs. 599

Buy Now

Distance doesn’t matter if love is real. Despite being real, there are days when you miss your partner immensely. But this Valentine’s day you can cover up for every special moment that you missed spending together. Send over these best Valentine’s Day gifts and strengthen your long distance relationship.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla

Also Read: Valentine's Week Special: Best Promise Day gifts that will pave way to eternity