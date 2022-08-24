Surprising characteristics of a toxic girlfriend that may be an eye-opener

No matter whether you are a man or a woman, being in a toxic relationship can be damaging to your self-esteem as well as your emotional health. Hence, identifying a toxic partner is important so that you can work on exiting the relationship if your dynamic with your mate cannot improve. While people often speak of toxic men and their characteristics, what is interesting is that a toxic girlfriend functions quite differently than a man who is emotionally abusive to his partner. You will get acquainted in the few ways in which the two differ by watching out for these toxic traits potentially exhibited by your lady love.

The victim card

One of the key ways to spot such a woman in a relationship is to notice that she always seems to be the victim in any situation. She may fancy herself as a martyr and gaslight her partner by making them believe that it is always their fault and she is the victim. She will be the first person to blame her partner for anything that goes wrong in her life and never take responsibility for her own misfortunes.

A materialistic mindset

Whether you have been having a good day at work or a terrible week, if all she cares about is your pay check; then you probably know that she has a materialistic mindset. Consider whether or not she is kind to her loved ones and considerate of the feelings of others around her. If she always has a venomous edge to her personality and desires only riches then you know that she is wrong for you.

Very conniving

If you never quite know what she wants from you until she has gotten it; and if this occurrence is a frequent one in your relationship, then you must suspect that she might be more manipulative than you realise. Such women often make their partners feel bad about themselves, yet be quick to automatically absolve themselves of every mistake they make.

Delusional and assumes the worst

You know that you have a toxic partner if she frequently comes to the worst conclusions in any situation and is delusional about the true reality of things. In such cases, the person’s warped mindset causes them to be their own worst enemy. They will overthink themselves into a corner and lash out at you in frustration.

It my take a while for you to spot the true nature of your lover, but it is never too late to end the relationship and look for someone you can build a healthier love life with.

Also Read: Love Matters: 4 Signs to know that it’s not love, it’s a trauma bond