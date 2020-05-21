Take a dip in love with these 6 Hollywood Movies on Netflix

Here are 7 super romantic Hollywood movies on the OTT platform to watch with your significant other during the lockdown.

A global tragedy is definitely not how couples wanted to spend quality time together. But that is how things have turned out. We now are forced into a full-time togetherness and you can use this to your advantage and rekindle romantic love and grow together rather than apart. Why not binge-watch some movies together rather than separately?

There are plenty of good romantic movies on OTT that you guys can watch together and enjoy the time. We have compiled a list of 6 romantic movies you can watch. While there were many to choose from, we have included the ones that display affection and romance in its raw sense. The movies that pierce your soul and make you fall in love again. Also, some of the best movies are not available in our country.

Keeping that in mind, here are 6 Hollywood movies on Netflix you must watch with your partner if you haven’t:

Her (2013)

A sci-fi romantic film that tells a story of Theodore (Joaquin Phoenix), a lonely writer who falls in love with an operating system he designs to help him write.

Before Sunrise (1995)

The first in the Before series, Before Sunrise is a journey of two strangers falling in love at first sight who discover their unexplained feelings as they explore the old lanes of Vienna.

The Notebook (2004)

This one doesn’t need an introduction really. One of the best romantic films of all time, The Notebook revolves around Noah and Allie and the love that consumes them during their adulthood and stays with them for the entirety of both their lives.

Blue Valentine (2010)

This one will give you an insight into the troubled minds of a married couple and how their relationship evolves in different periods of time. It might not leave you all happy, but its pure depiction of love will surely touch your heart.

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

A tragic but beautiful movie that stays with you long after you are done watching it. It is a piece of art that tells the story of a couple who meets again after their previous relationship is wiped off their minds. This movie will make you treasure your loved one more than ever.

Sleepless in Seattle (1993)

A mushy and heart touching love story with two of the best actors of all time: Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan. A widowed man’s son calls a radio talk-show in an attempt to find his father a partner. This is one of those romantic movies that will make you want to curl up in a cosy blanket and smile constantly throughout the movie.

Credits :Youtube

