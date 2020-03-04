Taurus, Leo, Virgo: THESE zodiac signs allow their love and relationships to consume them

Couples often spend a lot of time with each other but sometimes this turn toxic. When couples become incapable of being without each other or lose their individuality in a relationship, it's a sign that they're letting their relationship consume them.

When we fall in love we devote everything we can into our relationship and love life. After all, love and relationships don't maintain themselves. Every relationship needs to be nurtured and in order to do that, we have to make adjustments and go an extra mile every now and then to ensure everything sails smoothly with our partner. But a lot of people have made their love life and their partner, their top priority. Their only goal is to find someone who truly loves them and when they do, they disappear off to their happily ever after. While this may seem like a great love story, it actually isn't. Some people tend to lose themselves in a relationship. They make everything about their partner and their relationship and lose their identity. They forget all about their personal goals and needs and their social circle as well. Some people allow their love and relationship to consume them and this is just a part of their personality. Here are some zodiac signs who allow their relationship to consume them.

1. Taurus

They have a great personality and are really charming but they don't like being alone. They always try to dedicate their lives to the person they love. They are so devoted that everything they do involves their partner. Every choice they make, every decision they take, everything is about their partner.

2. Leo

This zodiac sign is a total attention lover but when it comes to love they give all the attention to the person they love. They're very possessive and concerned about their partner and always worry about them and get jealous too. But sometimes their possessiveness turns negative and they turn paranoid and allow their negative thoughts and love to consume them.

3. Aquarius

They take their own sweet time to find the perfect person who is "better" than everyone else. In order to ensure that they're perfect and superior, they stalk and spy and obsess over this person before getting into a relationship but once that's done, the people from this sign let the world around them fade away and this person is only one left in their life who really matters.

4. Sagittarius

Sagittarians are very independent but when they're in a relationship, being away from their partner scares them. They tend to get stressed and panic and end up checking in on their partner far too many times. They often tend to become so dependent on their partner that keeping them away becomes impossible.

5. Gemini

They have a habit of looking for broken people to fix when it comes to a relationship and once they find such a person they do everything to gain power over them. They like being the decision-maker and the superior one in the relationship. They are so focused on controlling the other person and holding power over them that they themselves get consumed by it.

6. Virgo

They tend to turn lazy once they get into a relationship. They sort of just give themselves into the relationship and then do everything with their partner. They don't have any interest in friends or family and give up all the responsibility to their partner. From ordering their food to going for a movie, they won't do anything without their partner because then they can always allow them to take on the hard work and be lazy themselves.

Read More