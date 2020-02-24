Taurus, Sagittarius, Gemini: Five zodiac couplings that SCREAM passion and power in relationships

Check out the signs that generate passion and power in their relationships.

Every zodiac sign is guided by one of the four fundamental signs - fire, earth, water and air which ultimately give clues and determine the compatibility level of a person and also determine a lot of factors between two people in a relationship. This includes passion, romance and power.

When it comes to star signs, there are just some couples who can't keep the passion between themselves and make for the most powerful zodiac signs in astrology.

Check out the signs that scream passion and power in the astrological charts.

Gemini and Sagittarius

Geminis are extremely fun to be around because they have an energy that cannot be matched. When it comes to relationships, this zodiac sign, however, lacks commitment and focus. But Sagittarius signs understand this and give Geminis freedom, trust, respect and all the understanding they need, making for one of the most passionate relationships in the Zodiac signs.

Cancer and Taurus

Cancerians are known to have a massive level of empathy and are extremely in touch with their emotions, making them seekers of long-term relationships. This is exactly the kind of stability that a Taurus desires and brings along with them reliability, consistency and loyalty, making this bond unbreakable.

Leo and Aries

Leo, you are known for your pride which is known to bring about compromises in relationships. However, when coupled up with Aries, you know your relationship is in safe hands. Aires shares the same level of passion as Leo, making them together, extremely passionate and powerful in relationships.

Virgo and Scorpio

Virgo, you are extremely detail-oriented and precise. You have a particular way of dealing with things and need things to be done your way. Your level of passion blends with a Scorpio very well, making you a perfect match for the zodiac signs.

Libra and Gemini

As a person, Gemini, you are constantly seeking more drama and excitement which can often get you into trouble. However, with a Libra by your side, you know that no harm can come your way for they are peacemakers and do a great job of cleaning up your mess, Gemini. This is what makes you invincible when together.

