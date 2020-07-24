Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn: Most difficult things about dating an earth sign

Like any other sign, there are some challenges when dating an Earth sign. Read on to know the most difficult things about dating a Taurus, Virgo or Capricorn.

Western Astrology categorises every zodiac sign into one of the four zodiac elements: Earth, Water, Fire and Air. These elements have a great influence on zodiac signs. What the elements describe is the overall energy that a certain zodiac sign exudes and every element contains a family of three signs. Today we are talking about the earth signs: Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn. As the name suggests, earth signs are grounded which means they are down to earth. They are very loyal and stable. They value family, friendships and relationships in general.

If you want to date someone stable and reliable, try dating earth signs. Most people born under these signs like to get things done. They go through the effort of planning things out, making moves and producing results. Earth signs are people you can trust as they don’t fail to keep their promises. When it comes to dating, they like to take things slow. They will try to get to know you better before going out with you. But once they are all in, they are in it for good. However, like every other person, there are some things about these signs that may be difficult for their partner to deal with.

Here are the most difficult things about dating an earth sign.

They can be stiff with their routines

Earth signs are all about stability and routine in real life. So, they can be too rigid to make changes or adjust their routine. For someone who craves adventure and excitement in life, earth signs can be a bit too much to handle. Things like last-minute cancellations, financial instability, impulsive decisions can throw earth signs off.

They take relationships slow

They are not the fly-by romances type. If they get involved with someone, they expect the relationship to last a long time. In other words, they don’t jump from one relationship to another. It is perfect for those looking for a long-term relationship and doesn’t mind moving slow. However, it can be tiring for someone impatient and don’t like to take things slow.

They can be too practical sometimes

As mentioned, earth signs live in the real world, meaning they place a lot of value on the material world. It can restrict their thinking to a certain realm and limit their ability to connect with their inner self. Their practical nature can be difficult to handle for dreamy signs like Pisces. But the good thing is when they are completely invested in a relationship, they are in it for a long time. But expect them to be practical in their approach.

They are all about work

For them, it is always work and no play. Giving their 100 percent is great for them as professionals but make them dull when they are dating someone. They crave stability in life so that they can live a comfortable life, but their tendency to focus too much on work can affect their personal relationships.

They are not very good with change

Some earth signs don’t handle change very well, especially Taurus. Once they find a place, they feel they’re comfortable in, they don’t see any reason to move. Convincing an earth sign to get on board for a new place you want to go or explore a new career path is something they might not be able to digest very well.

They aren’t most romantic of zodiac signs

If you’re romantic by nature and tend to have high expectations, it can be a challenge for you to be with an earth sign. Not that they are incapable of being romantic, romance is not really in their nature. So, don’t expect grand gestures or going on romantic dates often. If you want to go on a date, you might have to tell them what you want. They might not be the most romantic, but they are very loyal and stable in relationships.

