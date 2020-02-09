Teddy Day 2020: HERE's how you can wish your partner with these quotes and WhatsApp messages

After promise, proposal and rose day, it's time to celebrate teddy day. Teddy is celebrated on Feb 10th, and apart from giving an adorable teddy to your partner, here are some quotes and wishes you can send them to make them feel extra special.

When it comes to Valentine's Day, there's something about it that makes it so special and unique. Yes, love should be celebrated every day and lovers don't need one day to express their love, but when it's Valentine's Day- you cannot help but celebrate that ONE special day with your partner. Valentine's Day is on Feb 14th, but the celebrations begin a week ago and each day is celebrated differently.

Teddy Day is the 4th day of Valentine week. It's celebrated on Feb 10. On this day, people give a teddy to their loved ones to express their love. Well, teddies are capable of expressing your feelings, but a special note along with the cute teddy makes the gift all the more special.

If you are planning to pen down a quote with your teddy, then here are some teddy day quotes and wishes that'll help you express your love beautifully.

You may not be able to hug me, but you can surely hug this teddy bear. Happy Teddy Day dear!

You know what, your hair is softer than a teddy’s hair, eyes shinier than a teddy, and you are cuter than a teddy, love you!

Little hearts never fear when a teddy bear is near. I am your teddy, so never fear.

I want to present to you a lovely teddy on this special teddy day to show you my love and affection. Happy teddy day!

Breath is a sign of life, A beat is a sign of heart life, A teddy is a sign of love, And your love is a sign of my life. Happy teddy day!

The nicest dreams that ever will be are dreams shared by my teddy and me.

By Gifting this Teddy to you I just want to show I am ready to make you mine.

You are eternal like love, You are cute as the stuffed toy. Take this teddy as my heart, It’s filled with my love and my joy!

