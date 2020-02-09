Teddy Day 2020: THESE are the most expensive teddies from all around the world

Teddy day is round the corner, and if you want to give something luxurious to your partner, then here are some of the the most expensive teddies from all around the world.

Valentine's day is not celebrated only for a day, it has an entire week dedicated to it. Valentine's celebrations start the week before THE day, and each day is enjoyed with the same love and enthusiasm. After promise day, rose day and propose day- it's time to celebrate the adorable teddy day. Teddy day is celebrated on Feb 10th, and every girl gets the cutest teddy from her partner. Right from the big teddies to the adorable pocket-sized ones, teddies are classic and never go out of style. If you think that teddies are affordable and are not that expensive, then you are wrong.

If you have the budget, we have the list of the 5 most expensive teddies in the world. So ditch those ordinary teddies and give your partner a luxurious teddy on this teddy day.

Teddy with diamond eyes:

Taking luxury to another level, this teddy has its adorable eyes made of diamonds. Reports suggest that the nose is made of pure gold and the fur has golden threads. It's a luxury in itself and costs around €79,000 that is INR. 61,84,395.52

The LV monogram teddy:

This is the second most expensive teddy bear in the world. It is a Louis Vuttion limited edition teddy bear. It has only 500 pieces in the world and is known as DouDou. It can be purchased for $182,000 that is INR. 1,30,15,912.00

Titanic mourning teddy:

This teddy was made to mourn the sinking of the iconic titanic ship. It's one of a kind and there are only 82 pieces of this bear. They cost €128,000 that is INR. 1,00,20,286.41

Class LV teddy:

The most expensive Louis Vuitton teddy comes in her/his style, and he completely owns it. The bear was purchased in 2000 at nearly 2 million euros at an auction in Monaco.

Hot water teddy:

It’s the hot water teddy bear, and is the perfect gift for your girlfriend. Every gal knows what the painful menstrual cramps can put you through. Now, imagine getting rid of your menstrual pain with a cute teddy bear. It costs €28,000 that is INR. 21,91,937.65

*Images used are for representational purpose.

