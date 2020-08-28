THESE 3 zodiac signs don’t like putting a label on their relationships

Some zodiac signs don’t label their relationships because they feel comfortable that way. Read on to know if you have made it to the list.

It looks like a relationship, and it feels like a relationship, but it isn’t really. You have a special bond with each other, and it resembles a relationship, but you haven’t labelled it yet. And you are left wondering what this means. Do you relate to the situation mentioned above? Are you too trapped in a relationship without a title?

While some people like defining their relationship right after they start dating someone, others like to keep it ambiguous. They are the people who don’t like the added pressure that comes with being in a committed relationship. But it can be difficult to understand who is or isn’t willing to define a relationship. According to astrology, some zodiac signs don’t label their relationship because it just feels natural to them that way.

Read on to know the zodiac signs who feel weird labelling their relationship.

Aquarius

Aquarians have so many wonderful qualities, but opening up about their emotions is not one of them. They have high standards when it comes to relationships, which can make it hard for them to settle down quickly. They are also hesitant to give up their individuality for the sake of a relationship.

In other words, Aquarians march to the beat of their own drum and take their relationships at their own pace. They take time to process and take their time before they finally commit to someone for life.

Gemini

Geminis can be indecisive and experience an inner conflict, which makes it difficult for them to settle down. While they are fun to hang out with and make you feel special every chance they get, but underneath all this charm, they fear that they may make the wrong decision.

They also crave the idea of freedom, while thinking of being in a committed relationship. This indecisiveness makes the twins hesitant to label their relationship.

Sagittarius

Sagittarians are free-spirited and don’t like being tied down in one place for too long. They tend to get physically and emotionally bored too soon, which is why they aren’t too keen on settling down. They may worry that their partner will hold them back from achieving their dreams.

Most Sagittarians settle down only when they feel confident enough that they will be free to chase their goals once they commit to their partner.

