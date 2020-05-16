THESE 3 zodiac signs love to be single and will choose the single life over any relationship

Some people seem to love their single life the most and being in a relationship does not seem to be their cup of tea.

Being in a relationship can prove to be beneficial in many ways. You get to experience some amazing things and always having someone around to share every part of your life does seem appealing. However, relationships do not have a good rep when it comes to some zodiac signs. Few people love their freedom too much to get into a relationship. They’d rather casually date than be in a relationship for a long haul.

Find out who these zodiac signs are:

VIRGO

Virgos are perfectionists and tend to plan out their lives long before you can imagine. Now, they are very particular about their plans, they are going to pursue every single thing on their list - with or without their partner. Adding to all this is their ridiculously high standard in the kind of partner they want. Since they are perfect, they want their ‘one’ to also be perfect in every way. They think there are a lot of perks in being single rather than in a relationship that seems forced.

PISCES

Pisces are super creative and often utilise their time to make the most of their artistic side. They aren’t very social which is why this trait perfectly works out for them. They love spending time alone which is when they have the best thoughts. Now, getting into a relationship amid their perfect little life may disrupt everything they have going on. They crave for a connection that will rock their world so until that happens, they’d rather be single.

LEO

There’s nothing more than Leo craves than being the centre of the universe. Now, they ove spotlight too much to even share it with their partner. Leave sharing, they do not like giving a lot of attention to their partner. They are charming in a way that they attract prospective dates. They have a way of getting attention from other people around and often do not find the need to be tied down.

