THESE 3 zodiac signs most likely to have on-again, off-again relationships

According to astrology, there are three zodiac signs who will often be in on-again, off-again relationships. They would like to give a second chance to their ex.

After the breakup, people always try to get over the old relationship and move on to live a happy life. But according to astrology, there are three zodiac signs who are most likely to be trapped in an on-again, off-again relationship.

After a breakup, they try to move on but after a while, they will be seen with their ex. And there will be a repetition of the same scenario. This kind of on-again, off-again relationship will ultimately leave them hurt emotionally. So, they should try to avoid it.

Aries

Aries people are strong, bold, courageous and don’t hesitate to take a risk. Their impulsive behaviour makes them do anything quickly which they truly want without wasting any time. For example, if others are thinking to make a move towards their crush or send a text to their ex, Aries will have done this already. If you really don’t want to have this kind of on-again, off-again relationship, then stop wasting your energy. First, think about it properly and don’t get overwhelmed with your physical drive.

Libra

The air sign Libra is concerned about the partnership, so they would like to give a second chance to their ex. They will always try to find out what went wrong before the breakup and hence they want to try it once again. Apart from that, Librans, the social butterfly, also hate to be alone. If you want to stop the cycle then start dating people who are more grounded and who will value your nature. Give yourself some space to think about what you really want.

Gemini

Gemini people are more adaptable, flexible and open-minded. So, their relationship conflicts and breakups will be more situational rather than permanent. Instead of completely cutting off their ex from life, they would rather revisit their past and think maybe their partner will change. These things tend to make them fall into an on-again, off-again relationship. Geminis get bored with anything quickly. So, being single or in a relationship quickly is easy for them. But to stop this, they have to think about what really makes them happy.

Also Read: 4 Most stubborn zodiac signs of all according to astrology

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×