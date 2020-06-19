THESE 4 zodiac signs get bored easily in a relationship

According to astrology, some zodiac signs get bored easily in relationships than others. Find out if your sign is in the list or not.

Some relationships last forever, but some end at the speed of light. Do you get attached for life or not? Astrology might be able to tell how likely you are to fall out of love. While everyone has a different personality, their zodiac sign might be able to trace down the reason why they are so quick to move on.

Some zodiac signs, due to their innate personality can’t help but crave variety in life. From spontaneity to fun conversations, they seek excitement in their relationships. Some traits that you might love of these zodiac signs can be a little too much when they are in a relationship. This doesn’t mean they never settle. If they find someone they truly love and have the same interests as them, they will keep coming back despite the odds.

On that note, here are the zodiac signs who get bored easily in a relationship.

Gemini

Geminis are constantly weighing their options and don’t shy away from expressing it either. They can be hot and cold in a relationship – one minute they will be extremely into you, next moment they will be done. They are more interested in a casual relationship than go through the complications of a serious relationship.

Sagittarius

Independence, travelling and exploring are some of the things a Sag thrives on. They have a desire to explore everything and anything, and which is why they get bored in relationships. The moment they feel restricted in a relationship, they call it quits.

Aquarius

They find it hard to bond with someone on an emotional level. Plus, they can’t do the same thing day in and day out - that is not how relationships work for them. They are not incapable of love, but they do not get into serious relationships either. This air sign needs to have a very strong emotional connection with someone for them to stay in the relationship for long.

Aries

As an Aries, you love to experience being in love and relationships, but you also get bored easily. This sign’s boredom comes from their impatience with relationships. They don’t like to sit and plan out the next adventure with their partner, they like to act on it instead of wasting their time on planning it. They like when their partner keeps them on their toes.

ALSO READ: Here's how you behave during a breakdown as per your zodiac sign

Share your comment ×