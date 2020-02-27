THESE 4 zodiac signs have a low standard in dating which is why they end up in toxic relationships

Some people just accept the kind of people that come their way which is why they end up in toxic relationships. Find out who they are

Dating is challenging on its own and there’s no denying that! We all may have come across people who end up in relationships after relationships and then there you are waiting for the perfect person to come along. While this is the case with most people, have you ever wondered - other people might have low standards when it comes to their dating life? Some people tend to accept every person that comes their way without realising how toxic they are for their mental beings. So, here we have a list of Zodiac signs who tend to get into toxic relationships because of their low standards in dating.

CAPRICORN

For a minute you will feel that they have very high standards for themselves, but, when it comes to the people they date, they become very flexible. Sometimes they do not like to play it safe and end up dating someone who is unpredictable and inappropriate. They know it is not going to end up in a long-term relationship, which is why they just like to have fun with all kinds of people.

ARIES

Aries always has a lot of things going in their life, so, when it comes to dating, they just end up going out with whoever comes their way. They can get lonely like everybody else, which is why they hop on to the first chance they get at companionship.

PISCES

Pisces has only love to give which is why sometimes they pick people to date because they feel sorry for them. They like a good project and it does not take time for them to change their dating life into one. They are not selfish and usually just settle for a lot less than they deserve.

SAGITTARIUS

Sagis are very positive beings so they can find almost anything to like in anyone they meet. This is definitely a good quality to have but things start to get run downhill when their big heart is affected by toxicity from the other person.

Read More