THESE 4 zodiac signs let their relationships consume them so much that they LOSE their identity

Do you know someone in life who gets into a relationship or gets married and completely forgets that the world exists? These are the kind of people who completely ghost on their friends and family because they have found someone to spend their lives with. Finding a partner is sometimes one of the biggest goals in peoples lives and while it is a terrific thing, it does end up with major regrets if the relationship does not work out.

Letting relationships consume you means that you let the person be your entire world and when he/she unfortunately leaves, you do not know what to do with your life and lose your identity. So, here are the top 4 zodiac signs who let their relationships consume them.

TAURUS

Taureans do not like to to be alone and their idea of fun is being co-dependent and adulting all the way. They do not easily choose people but when they do, Taureans makes sure that their whole life revolves around them. They make sure that their partner is involved n every decision they make which is why when things get worse they forget how to do it on their own.

LEO

This sign popping up on the list is very surprising as Leos aren’t the ones to let others consume them. But, Leo is a devoted lover which is why they have their partners on their mind 24/7. They are very jealous and suspicious in nature, so they never find the balance and often get consumed by their relationship.

AQUARIUS

Aquarius’ do not get into a relationship easily but when they do, you can easily watch them fall into a hole of obsession, stalking and spying. They like to find more and more about their partners and once they do, they make them their entire world.

VIRGO

Virgos are perfectionists and its the same when it comes to finding a partner. So, when they actually come across a nice person and commit to them, they finally take a breath. This is their time to rest and they fully surrender into the relationship without having a speck of worry for the world.

