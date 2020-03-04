THESE 5 communication skills that are the key to a happy marriage

Communication is essential for every relationship but it's also important to possess or learn the right skills to communicate effectively in order to have a happy and successful marriage.

Communication is the key to every relationship. This is valid for every type of relationship but when it comes to a romantic relationship, communication is very important. In order to maintain a romantic relationship and partnership, it's very important to communicate. Every successful marriage becomes successful because of effective communication. You cannot avoid problems in your marriage but a successful marriage is one where a couple can effectively communicate and resolve problems. Two people can only understand each other if they know how to communicate. If you're struggling with your married life and have problems with your partner, know that the first step to resolving it is to communicate. But to strengthen your communication and be more effective we need to know the right tips to communicate. Our parents have taught us how to talk and express ourselves but there's more to communication than just that. Being able to stand up and voice your opinion does not mean that you have the right skill set to effectively communicate because communication is a two-way street and we all need to know how to handle the incoming traffic as well.

Here are some effective communication tools that every couple needs for a successful marriage.

1. The most important thing is to find a way to stay calm while communicating. Pick a day and time when you both are stress-free and pick a neutral place where you can discuss your problems without loosing your cool. Avoid any distractions and keep your phones away and keep adequate time in hand.

2. Be careful with the language and tone that you use. Take a minute to think about something before you blurt it out. This can be very difficult to do when your partner has a habit of getting defensive. Start with a positive statement and try to be mindful of your language and tone.

3. When you know that your conversation is not going in the right direction is not going to produce results, it's best to find a way to end the conversation before things get out of hand. Have an exit strategy for a difficult situation.

4. Learn to listen to your partner and acknowledge their valid points. No one likes to know what they've been doing wrong but learn to accept your mistakes and acknowledged them in front of your partner instead of getting defensive.

5. Respect your partner while you talk to them, it goes a long way in a relationship. You may be angry, disappointed and hurt but that does not mean that you can be disrespectful towards your partner. You cannot take back your words so be careful with them and be respectful towards your partner and your relationship.

