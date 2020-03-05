THESE 5 personality traits are the reason why you're still single

Some people are just unsure of what they want from life and from relationships and they always end up with disastrous relationships and heartbreak. Being single may not be bad but it's essential to know when it's your fault that you're single.

Many of us are struggling with singlehood and it sure is a pain. For some people, it's very difficult to sustain a relationship and keep it going and they always end up with a broken heart and a troubling question. Why am I single? This is the one question that haunts a lot of people. Many of us brush off our breakups and blame the other person for their negative personality traits that were big red flags which turned our dreamy love into an unhealthy relationship but we often fail to notice that we too have some personality traits that can be a red flag to the other person. It's important to remember that no one is perfect and we cannot always attribute these red flags to the other person. Before you start beating yourself up, understand that making mistakes is what makes you human and it's probably some of your personality traits that were the red flags and the reason why you're still single. Understanding this will help you fix your mistakes and prevent your relationship from getting damaged in the future.

Here are some of your unhealthy personality traits.

1. Some people are literally blinded by love. They're so addicted to the amazing high of love that they forget everything else. You end up spending all your time feeling high on love and it has become your drug. You let it cloud your judgement and spend all your time fantasizing about your partner and love and your future instead of actually focusing on your relationship. You only focus on the good things and ignore everything else.

2. You turn a blind eye to all the red flags. You ignore all the flaws and problems of your partner. You are so taken by the love that you brush off big issues which indicate major trouble. You take their crazy possessiveness as passion and love and ignore their background and addictions and any other problems.

3. You fail to learn from your past mistakes. Every relationship than does not last leaves us with a lesson that we all need to learn but some people never learn from their past mistakes and continue to make the same mistakes in the future. It's important that you take that lesson and put it to good use or you'll always be stuck in the same place.

4. Some people have low self-esteem and low self-worth which leads them to think that they're not worthy of good things and when they come across a decent person they just settle for less because they feel like they can never find anything better than that. They accept whatever comes their way because they feel they don't deserve anything better.

5. Many people ignore their gut feeling and discomfort when in a relationship. If something tells you that things are not going in the right direction, it's important to address these things instead of brushing them off. Don't stay with a person who makes you uncomfortable.

Read More