THESE 5 signs indicate that you are resentful towards your ex

Some behaviours point that you're still hung up on your ex and resent them and have trouble letting go of your past and moving on.

Breakups are tough and letting go of your past can be very difficult especially if you've had a bad or messy breakup. For some people letting go of their past relationship can be very hard and painful. It's easy to just bury your feelings and ignore the pain and anger that you feel towards your ex for putting you through so much pain and trouble. But it all comes down to one thing in the end and that's moving on. In order to move on, you need to understand and accept the fact that you went through heartbreak and an emotional turmoil and it takes time and effort to come out of it. Burying your feelings will never help you move forward or let go, instead, it'll only build up your anger and resentment for your ex and make you feel worse. This is why it's essential to understand when you start feeling resentful towards your ex and take steps to let go and make your life happier because letting go of anger and resentment is about you and not about them.

Here are signs that indicate that you're still resentful towards your ex.

1. You do things that would make your ex angry. You do everything in your power to piss your ex off. When things don't end on your terms you tend to lose power and in order to get that power back, you play it dirty by doing things that would annoy your ex.

2. You try to make your ex jealous by dating someone else or pretending to date someone else. You get flirty with someone on social media and show off in front of your ex and shove it in their face that you've found someone better in order to make them feel terrible.

3. You find an excuse to bring up your ex and talk about them. You trash talk your ex at every opportunity you get and put them down in front of every second person and you keep telling people the same things again and again.

4. You cyberstalk them and try to find out what they're doing and who they're dating. You check their Instagram and Facebook on a regular basis and keep yourself updated on their lives.

5. You burn the gifts they gave you but along with that you also burn the things that belong to them or just break it. If you've been refusing to return something that belongs to them even after repeated request, it's a sign that there's something off here.

