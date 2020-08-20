THESE are the Bollywood movies to watch with your BFFs for major friendship goals

Whoever said you can only have one best friend was wrong. Friendship bonds come in all shapes and sizes, but nothing is better than a group of three besties. Here are the 5 Bollywood movies that gave us some serious friendship goals.

Friendship is one of the unbreakable, irreplaceable and most meaningful bonds in the world that someone shares with another human. Bollywood has given numerous instances of the true meaning that friendship holds. From fights to beautiful bonds, Bollywood has always given us some serious friendship goals. If you have two best friends who take up identical spaces in your life then grab the popcorn and reconnect with your BFFs by binge-watching these 5 Bollywood movies that gave us major friendship goals.



1. Dil Chahta Hai

This had to be on top of our list! The movie revolves around three friends - Akash (Aamir Khan), Sameer (Saif Ali Khan) and Siddharth (Akshaye Khanna) who discover the post-college life with a road trip, fun and drama that challenged their tight-knit bond.

2. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

The movie revolves around three friends Kabir (Abhay Deol), Imran (Farhan Akhtar) and Arjun (Hrithik Roshan) who take a bachelor’s vacation in Spain before Kabir's marriage. The trip turns into a chance to mend boundaries, heal old wounds, fall in love with life and fight their worst fears.

3. 3 Idiots

The film showcases a great bond between Farhan (R Madhavan) and Raju (Sharman Joshi) with Rancho (Aamir Khan) due to his optimistic and confident outlook to life. The film beautifully captures the hostel life fun and also made us analyse our education system.

4. Masti

This comedy movie revolves around best friends – Meet (Vivek Oberoi), Prem (Aftab Shivdasani) and Amar (Riteish Deshmukh) who are looking for a respite from their monotonous married lives. They look for some extra-marital excitement but things go wrong.

5. New York

The movie revolves around three friends – Omar (Neil Nitin Mukesh), Sameer (John Abraham) and Maya (Katrina Kaif) who lead a cheerful life in New York. But their lives are unpleasantly affected due to the terrorist attack on the World Trade Center on 9/11.

6. Delly Belly

The movie revolves around three friends Tashi (Imran Khan), Nitin (Kunaal Roy Kapur) and Arup (Vir Das) who live together in a dingy flat. The movie showcases that when the life gets tough, they stick together and fight all odds like real friends always do.

