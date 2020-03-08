THESE are movies you must watch after breakup to feel good and believe in the power of self love

Getting over a break up is surely difficult, but then there are some movies that not only cheer you up but also make you stronger. Here are some movies that you must watch if you are going through a heartbreak

Breakup whether happened for a reason or just in impulse- it is not easy for anyone. Some people pretend to be fine but mostly cry themselves to bed every night. And some people think they lost their true love and now there's nothing left in their life. What they fail to understand is the fact that no love is bigger than self-love. We forget who we are, what we like and what we aspire to be because of a heartbreak.

Yes, it is difficult. But the only person who can get you out of it is you. You can become happy again because you deserve it. And if you are going through a heartbreak, then here are some movies that you must watch. These movies will make you happy and will also make you believe in the power of self-love.

Movies you must watch after a heartbreak:

500 Days of Summer:

This movie is just an ordinary love story. It teaches us how some people come in your life not to stay but to change it forever. And that change brings the best out of you.

Breaking Up:

I know, you have just broken up and don't want to see a movie on a breakup, but you must consider watching this one by all means. You may laugh or cry, and also feel mighty awful. But the movie is such an eye-opener on relationships that it’s a must-watch for everyone.

Queen:

There's no better movie than Queen to show you the importance of self-love and happiness post-breakup. This movie helps you understand the importance of self-care and the possibilities that lie ahead of you after a breakup.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara:

This movie not only teaches you about life, but it also teaches you to value your happiness. This movie begins with three friends coming together with their problems, too scared to open up to each other. Finally, they do and find all the clarity they need. It truly showcases all the phases of life and relationships.

Jab We Met:

You can find love, even if you've just come out of a relationship. This movie is about two people who are dealing with their respective heartbreaks and finally find solace in each other.

Eat Pray Love:

This one is a classic. We desperately want to get over heartbreak and for that, we start dating the first person we find. Julia Roberts struggles through a failed marriage and a disappointing rebound relationship, only to discover the importance of finding happiness within herself instead of depending on others. Watch this movie, and I am sure you'll find happiness too.

