THESE are the reasons for having insecurities in a relationship and how to overcome them

Couples may have insecurities in a relationship due to many reasons. When such things happen, then it should be fixed to have a healthy relationship.

People may feel insecure in their relationship. According to psychologists, it is normal. But if this goes beyond the limit, then couples might be facing issues. This is often referred to as relationship anxiety when people start questioning their bonding.

Those who are facing this issue need to fight with this feeling to have a healthy relationship. Hence, they need to know the causes of the insecurities first. So, here we have shared the causes of insecurities in a relationship.

Causes of insecurities in a relationship:

1- People with low self-esteem may have this issue. If they usually doubt their partner for everything, then they may face insecurities in their relationship as well.

2- If some people have already gone through bad experiences in their previous relationship, then that may haunt in their present bonding as well. They will always have the fear of losing their partner.

3- According to psychologists, people with problematic childhood as they might be neglected are more likely to have insecurities in their relation. This may happen because their emotional needs were not met while they were growing up. Hence, they have insecurities in their adulthood.

4- Many people lose their individual identities after being in a relationship. And eventually, they become the twin of their partner without their own individual identity. This later increases insecurities in them.

What to do?

When people start to experience these things in their relationship, then they can try the following to fix things up:

1- They should try to find their self-worth and appreciate who they are. This will build confidence.

2- When people have doubts on their partners, then it is always advisable to have a deep conversation to clear things up

3- Lastly, if things are getting worse, then consulting a therapist is always better.

