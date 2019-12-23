THESE are the signs of emotional trauma that you should beware of

Emotional trauma can happen to anyone and getting back to your normal life and being normal again can be a long process but first, we need to know the signs of emotional trauma that needs to be taken care of.

Emotional trauma is a common problem that a large number of people struggle with. Not all of us can handle the loss of a person or a relationship. It can take us a while to get over anything bad that happens to us no matter how tiny or how huge it may be. Every person has a different emotional quotient and every person handles problems differently. A lot of people deal with their pain and express grief in different ways. Some cry and some just shut everyone out and some tend to express it by getting angry and upset and some just turn sensitive but it's very important for everyone to be able to spot signs of emotional trauma in a person which can make it much easier to accept and handle the situation but more importantly, the person suffering for emotional trauma has to be able to notice the signs of it and learn to understand and accept it.

Here are some signs of emotional trauma that we need to look out for:

1. Your emotions are all over the place. You're unable to handle your emotions and make sense of it. You're struggling to understand your own thoughts and emotions and keeping them under control has become tough. You lash out randomly or just end up in tears out of nowhere.

2. You don't feel like yourself and you feel like you have changed as a person. You don't feel like doing things that you usually would love and enjoy. You may even experience social anxiety or simply feel like avoiding even your closest friends and shut them out entirely.

3. You feel completely hopeless like nothing is ever going to go right and you won't be able to find meaning in anything at all. You may even have a negative attitude towards things and negative thoughts as well. It may seem like life has no meaning whatsoever.

4. Believing in anything and everything may seem impossible. It may seem unreal and like a dream. It may feel like your head has stopped working and thinking straight and being logical may seem difficult. You may even blame yourself for everything that goes wrong.

5. You may lose confidence and feel worthless. You may feel like you're just not worth it and everything you do is just wrong. You may even develop a dislike or hate for your own self and self-love may become a long lost concept.

6. Letting go of the past may become very difficult for you and you may feel like looking for self-destructive ways to deal with it. You may be full of anger and negativity and you just can't stop thinking about everything that went wrong.

NOTE: This does not necessarily mean that you have PTSD but it might be a good idea to see a therapist or talk to someone if you're experiencing such feelings and thoughts.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More