THESE are the signs that show you are dating a commitment phobe

If a person has a phobia of giving commitment, then he or she will never take any relationship seriously. So, look out for these signs to discover if you are also dating a commitment-phobic person.

Giving commitment is a responsibility which should be taken seriously. When people get committed to a person, they not only get into a serious relationship with that person but also start making important life decisions together. But often people like to get involved in a relationship, but get scared of giving commitment. They avoid getting serious and don't think of marriage in the relationship. This type of person has commitment phobia.

No matter what, they will stay away from giving commitment and end the relationship mostly when they have to commit something. These people often have internal conflicts and that holds them back from committing. So, how will you know if your partner is also a commitment-phobe? These signs below can help you to figure it out.

Signs that say your partner has commitment phobia:

1- He only makes plans that are convenient for him and doesn't bother about your opinion.

2- They are very confused about their own schedules and are not willing to make any plans to sort out things.

3- While having a conversation in texts, you won’t find any enthusiasm. A commitment-phobe will always try to end the conversation with a short reply.

4- They are very impulsive but only with you. They may be very serious about their work, but show that zero interest when it comes to going out with you.

5- They will take everything casually in the relationship and make you understand that you two don’t need to hurry at all despite being together for a long time.

6- They don't indulge in any PDA.

7- You cannot find any close friends of that person whom he knows for a long period and has a deep connection.

8- They will never admit their faults in the previous relationship. It’s always the other person who made the mess.

9- Either the commitment-phobe has many small relationships or one long-term relationship about which they don't talk at all.

10- Even if you give enough personal space, he will always demand more of it.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×