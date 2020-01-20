THESE are some causes of insecurity in a relationship

Insecurity is a major reason behind a number of breakups but every insecure person has a root cause of this insecurity that impacts their relationship in a negative manner.

We're all confident about ourselves and secure but every now and then self-doubt just finds a way to creep into our lives and makes it difficult. We all feel insecure some or the other time and we cannot avoid that no matter how self-assured or confident we are. We all have a weak moment and that's when insecurity and self-doubt creep in. You may be confident about your career and finances but when it comes to relationships, insecurities can take a toll on everything. Insecurity takes away your sanity and ability to be logical as well and it can make you doubt every little thing you do. It can make you doubt your appearance or your partner's loyalty which can damage your relationship to no end. Now there can be numerous causes of these insecurities that eat up our relationship from inside and this is why it's very crucial to understand these causes of insecurities and put them behind up in order to have a happy and successful relationship.

Here are some causes of insecurity in relationships.

1. Sometimes having low esteem can be the root cause of insecurities in a relationship. Low esteem or low self-confidence is mostly due to a person's upbringing or any childhood trauma. Maybe they weren't treated right or maybe they were constantly put down by people around them for being who they were or maybe even for their appearance.

2. Emotional baggage can pull people down because after all, it is the extra weight that a person has to carry. A nasty past experience of being in a relationship that was painful or led to heartbreak can be the reason behind your partner's insecurities. Having the emotional baggage of a toxic relationship does not mean that it could only be due to a toxic romantic relationship, it could be any kind of toxic relationship from toxic friendship to toxic parenting that could be the main cause of all this.

3. If any person who has emotional baggage or has been in an unequal relationship, they may have a problem when they end up in a relationship with someone who has more experience than them. This causes them to compare themselves with their partner's exes or even question their partner for being with them.

4. Some people value perfectionism in their lives. Being perfect and having full control of their lives is important to them but when things don't go according to them and everything goes out of their control they begin to beat themselves up about it and they start undermining themselves and feel unworthy and insecure and it starts affecting their relationship as well.

Credits :pinkvilla

Read More