THESE are the steps that you should follow to win your ex back

Do you regret breaking up with your ex and want them back in your life? Then follow these steps to get back together with them and start afresh.

So the time when you broke up with them, you felt free and alive. But now when you see things in perspective, you can’t really think of a single reason for not wanting them back. You miss them like crazy and want them back in your life. But unfortunately, for you getting back with an ex is not an easy thing to do.

You want to tell them how much you miss them and want to reach out to them, but don’t know how. So we are here to help you out! We have for you some easy ways that are sure to help you in winning over your ex and rekindling your romance!

Work on yourself

Instead of obsessing over your ex and turning the world upside down to with them over. Sure, it is absolutely normal to drive after a tough breakup, but then there comes a point when you must get over it and work on yourself to be the best version of yourself.

Give them space

Don’t bombard them with texts and calls. Give them their space. The breakup was as hard for them as it was for you. So give them time to heal and wait for them to be healed enough to respond to you.

Meet them

To have a heart to heart talk with them, it is always best to meet them in person instead of sending them a text or talking on the phone. So plan an outing with them to tell them how much you miss them and to get them back in your life.

Assess the relationship that you two had

Don’t pretend when around them because they already know you inside out. Discuss the problems that you two had in the past and the reason why you broke up and try to resolve the problems and the issues to have a fresh start.

