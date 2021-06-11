THESE are the things you should NOT do when you start dating after a bad breakup

Getting back into the dating game after a bad breakup can be daunting. Follow these tips given below to calm your nerves and prepare yourself to date again.

Breakups are ugly, messy and difficult to move on from. The person who was once a very important and indispensable part of your life is now no longer in it. It can be tough to move on from a breakup and return to normalcy, to say the least. So what happens when you start dating after it?

Sure it may seem that you will never be able to love again, but time heals everything and you will eventually get out of this feeling. So if you’ve recently had a bad breakup and are hesitant to get back into the dating game, then we have for you a list of things that you shouldn’t do.

Don’t fake it

Don’t fool yourself or them by pretending to be ready to love and accept them in your life wholeheartedly. Tell them that you’ve recently gone through a bad breakup and need time to heal and to fully invest in another relationship.

Don’t ignore your feelings

Allow yourself to be vulnerable and acknowledge the feelings and thoughts that cross your mind. Give yourself time to get back into the dating game and be ready to take things slow.

Don’t compare them with your ex

You might be tempted to compare every person you date with your ex, but you have to resist the urge to do so. Know that your ex is history and in order to successfully move on, you have to stop thinking about them or comparing them with every person you meet.

Don’t rush into it

Don’t force yourself to jump into one relationship from another. Know that this is a vulnerable period for you and you might need time to get over the breakup. So take all the time you need and don’t feel pressurised to date someone as soon as you feel better.

Credits :Pexels

