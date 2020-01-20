THESE are the toxic parenting habits that parents need to avoid

Parenting is not easy and there's no right way of upbringing your child but some parenting mistakes can take a toll on your child and make things difficult for you as a parent. This is why every parent needs to avoid any unhealthy parenting habits that can impact their child in a negative manner.

We often come across the topic of a toxic relationship and when we think about toxic relationships we instantly think about our romantic relationships that may or may not be toxic but the fact is that any relationship can be toxic, it doesn't have to necessarily be a romantic relationship. When we talk about toxic relationships, it also includes toxic parenting. Parenting has a major impact on a child and the person that child grows up to be and it's essential to understand that. We're all aware of the impact of a toxic relationship and unhealthy environment on a child but parents often tend to ignore the impact that some toxic parenting habits can have on a child. Parents always want good things for their child but sometimes knowingly or unknowingly they indulge in parenting habits that take a toll on their child and their child's life. It's important to maintain a healthy home environment and avoid any toxic parenting habits to ensure that your child grows up to be a good person.

Here are some common toxic parenting habits that every parent should avoid.

1. Nearly every parent criticises their child on their face but praises them behind their back while this may not seem as bad it does take a toll on your child's self-esteem. There's nothing wrong with constructive criticism but it's important to ensure that your criticism does not turn into negativity and make your child feel unworthy. Give your child some praise and credit where it's due and don't shy away from doing it in person.

2. Gender-specific roles are the main cause of gender inequality and if we want to grow as a modern society it's important to understand that and do our bit by maintaining gender equality at home. Don't treat your son and daughter differently and give them equal opportunity and freedom at home.

3. Comparing your child to their sibling or someone else's child will only take a toll on your child's self-worth and self-esteem and plant the seed of insecurity and worthlessness in their mind. It can also lead to a toxic sibling rivalry.

4. Don't make jokes about your child and their body. This may seem like constructive criticism to you or maybe you're just worried about your child's wellbeing and health but taunting them or making jokes about their body is body shaming, not constructive criticism and that will take a toll on your child's mental health.

5. There's nothing that you can do to justify emotional or physical abuse. There's a difference in being a strict parent and being an abusive parent. Don't try to exert any power or control over your child by being emotionally or physically abusive. Hitting your child or publicly shaming them for their mistakes is not the right way to go about it.

6. Parents often ignore their child's emotional needs but it's important to remember that it's your job to nurture them and their needs. Don't dismiss your child when they express their emotions or feelings even if they're negative. Doing so may impact your child's mental health and they may also shut you out completely. Be emotionally available for your child.

Credits :miss malini

