THESE are the zodiac signs that are always crushing on someone

While some zodiac signs wait for ‘the one’, there are others that fall in and out of love every day. So, check out this list of 5 zodiac signs that have a big heart and are always crushing on someone.

Everybody is different. Some are too quiet, while others are too loud. Some are shy and prefer being in the background, while others are direct and always want to be in the limelight.

Similarly, according to zodiac signs, some people take a long time to develop a crush on someone, while others change their crushes every day.

When we have a crush on someone, we all behave in our own ways. Whether it's openly flirting with and giving them a hint or deliberately ignoring them and giving them a hard time so that they notice us. So though we all crush on someone in different ways, there are these 5 signs that are always crushing on someone.

Taurus

Taureans are die-hard romantics. They love everything about love and will give someone their heart in a jiffy. They get easily impressed by people and will not think twice before crushing on them.

Gemini

Geminis are extremely social. They interact with everybody and are open to meeting new people all the time. This quality makes them susceptible to having a new crush every day.

Cancer

They will never let their crush know that they are crushing on them. They will fall head over heels in love with someone without letting the poor soul know.

Scorpio

They are always out there. They will not flinch before confessing their feelings to their crush and will not even think twice before changing their crush every week.

Pisces

Pisces-born people are daydreamers. They think about their crush every night before sleeping and visualise romantic scenarios with them in their heads. They live in a world of fantasy and are hopeless romantics.

