THESE fun filled date ideas can amp up your date nights

We've all had it with those same old date nights and it's time we do something more than just a candlelight dinner and add some fun and thrill to your date; Read on

Every couple loves a date night. It's the night we all wait for because that's when we get to spend some quality and romantic time with our partners and there's nothing that can beat that but with our work timings and short-lived weekends, it's practically impossible to step out, especially if you live in a metro city. No one wants to step out on a weekend and deal with traffic and a crowded restaurant and waste their special romantic time and spoil their mood as well. This is one of the main reason why couples end up ordering in and watching something on TV or stream something on their laptop instead of stepping out. This often turns into a boring routine and takes away the thrill and fun out of a date night. Moreover, over the years the same old date nights tend to get boring and we all want a fun-filled date every now and then and if you've been racking your brains to come up with new fun-filled date ideas, you've finally found the solution.

Here are some fun date ideas for all the couples who still believe in date nights.

1. If you and your partner are animal lovers, we suggest you hit an animal shelter and spend time with all the animals who need nothing more than love. Pet, cuddle and play with animals and have fun with your partner.

2. If you both appreciate art and history, you can head to an art gallery and walk around holding hands or you could just find an interesting museum that suits your taste and enjoy the trip to the past.

3. Book a pottery class and get your hands dirty together. Start by building a pot along with your love and relationship. It's a fun art to learn together with your partner.

4. Go to a game zone and unleash your inner child. Get competitive with your partner while you play some fun games. You can do some bowling or go-karting or you could simply beg your partner to win you a soft toy in the game zone and if you still want to do more, you can find a trampoline to get some more thrill.

5. Go for a ghost tour. If you both love the scary paranormal things, head to a haunted place for a ghost tour and learn more about these haunted locations and the stories behind it.

6. Have a games night at home if you're feeling too lazy. Bring out all your old board games and cards. From ludo to Jenga, play them all and order in.

7. Go for a paintball challenge or laser tag. Though we do think paintball is more fun with all the colours and war outfits and the colourful romance afterwards.

Read More