THESE Korean celebrity couples that convinced us that true love exists

It is always good to see two celebrities you love together. Check out these Korean celebrity couples who will help restore your faith in love.

As human beings, it is only natural to feel loved and understood, but finding true love isn’t always the easiest. It is even more difficult for celebrities, who seem to have even more trouble finding someone due to the glare of publicity. Especially in the Korean industry where dating is a controversial topic. Korean actors mostly stay away from dating due to the possibility that it might affect their work.

However, it doesn’t seem to be the case with some actors who have got married or are dating. Since 2019 gave us some bad news of breakups of our favourite Korean couples, it is time to look at some couples who have kept it strong till now. Seeing our favourite celebs share some sweet moments together can make our hearts flutter.

Here is a list of Korean celebrity couples to restore your faith in love.

Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon

Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon confirmed their relationship in 2018. The couple has been friends before they started dating each other. Shin Hye recently talked about her relationship with Tae Joon in an interview for her movie #ALIVE. She said, “It wasn’t our intention to go public with our relationship then, but it happened, and it’s been nice.” Tae Joon is currently serving in the military to which the "Memories of Alhambra" said that the distance hasn’t affected their relationship in any way. “We’re still going strong,” she said.

Rain and Kim Tae Hee

One of the most successful stars of South Korea, Jung Ji Hoon aka Rain married "Hi Bye, Mama!" actress Kim Tae Hoon in 2017. As reported by Koreaboo, they met each for the first time in 2011 during filming a commercial and started dating in 2012. During the five years of dating, this couple was able to maintain a low-profile as they are rarely seen in public together and don’t discuss much about their private life in interviews. Today, they are blessed parents of two beautiful daughters.

Taeyang and Min Hyo Rin

Big Bang’s Taeyang and Min Hyo Rin are one of those celebrity couples who were never shy of going public with their relationship. As it turns out, G-Dragon (Big Bang member) introduced them to each other. Hyo Rin eventually starred in the music video “1 AM” in 2014, where they fell in love with each other.

The couple went public with their relationship in 2015 and got married in 2018, just before Taeyang was enlisted in the army. In fact, he asked the model-actress to be the girl of his dreams in his music video “Eyes, Nose, Lips.” He even wrote her love letters, isn’t that romantic?

Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin

The “Oh My Venus” actress and “The Heirs” actor first met in 2015 while filming a commercial and started dating each other. They share a beautiful bond and have gone some really tough times. The couple has been going strong for almost six years now. Shin Min Ah has been a pillar of support for Kim Woo Bin ever since he was diagnosed with nasopharyngeal cancer in 2017. The actor is recuperating and might return to acting soon.

Gummy and Jo Jung Suk

Popular singer Gummy and actor Jo Jung Suk started dating in 2013 shortly after being introduced by a friend, though they only went public with their relationship in 2015. The “Hospital Playlist” actor told Hello Kpop in an interview that Gummy is a good influence on her as she brings good energy and positivity in their relationship.

