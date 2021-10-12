These quotes will surely make you believe in the power of true love

True love is definitely hard to find, it comes once in a lifetime. The people who have found true love cannot help but feel lucky. When you do meet your special someone you cannot help but fall for them. You know that they will always have your back and you can trust them. You are always gushing at them and are head over heels in love with them.

So if you have been lucky enough to have found your true love, then you will surely relate to these quotes given below.

“Your absence has not taught me how to be alone; it has merely shown me that when together we cast a single shadow on the wall.” – Doug Fetherling

“I fell in love with the way you touched me without using your hands.” – Unknown

“Before you came into my life, I never knew what true love felt like.” – Unknown

“I love you, with no beginning, no end. I love you as you have become an extra necessary organ in my body. I love you as only a girl could love a boy. Without fear. Without expectations. Wanting nothing in return, except that you allow me to keep you here in my heart, that I may always know your strength, your eyes, and your spirit that gave me freedom and let me fly.“ – Coco J. Ginger

“My heart is and always will be yours.” – Jane Austen

“Thank you, my love, for always making me feel like the most beautiful woman in the world.” – Unknown

“If I had to choose between breathing and loving you I would use my last breath to tell you I love you.” – Deanna Anderson

“I love you without knowing how, or when, or from where. I love you simply, without problems or pride.” – Pablo Neruda

“For it was not into my ear you whispered, but into my heart. It was not my lips you kissed, but my soul.” – Judy Garland

“I like the way you make me feel even when I’m nowhere near.” – Unknown

