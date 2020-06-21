THESE signs can say if he has stopped putting efforts in the relationship

If your man seems to be unwilling to do anything to improve the bonding, then maybe he is not giving enough effort to keep the spark alive. So, how would you be sure about it? These signs can help you to understand if he has stopped giving efforts in the relationship.

It’s very normal that the initial new charm will fade eventually as partners start to know each other. But that doesn’t mean the bonding will lose all kinds of spark. Every relationship demands deep chemistry that is maintained by the efforts of both partners. It cannot be maintained by one-sided effort.

But often this happens to many bonding where men stop investing in it. Just because it has been quite a long time of this bonding, it doesn’t mean men don’t need to put any effort. They have to put equal effort like women to keep the charm alive. Are you feeling that your man is not giving efforts on this relationship? Then, here are the signs to get sure about it.

How to check if your man has completely stopped giving effort in the bonding?

1- He doesn’t have that much interest in you and your life. You are the only person to ask about his life. But he doesn’t ask anything about you.

2- He will say ‘I love you’ only after you say this to him. Otherwise, he won’t say this by himself.

3- You cannot get any compliment from him. That’s because he has stopped trying to impress you.

4- He won’t put any effort to see you or make any plan. When there will be free time in his schedule, then you can only meet him.

5- And you are the one, who will always want to meet him and make different plans. But most of them would be cancelled by him.

6- You may also find your man unwilling to meet your friends or family. He even doesn’t want to make any connection with them.

7- Your friends may find him quite rude to them and there will always be dual personalities of your man in front of you and your friends.

8- Significant dates or incidents have almost been forgotten by him. He doesn’t even bother to remember those things.

9- He would want you to drive, cook and do everything. But he won’t give you a helping hand even.

10- Sharing is the key to a strong relationship. But your partner has now been quite secretive. He doesn’t like to share things with you and also has no interest to take this relationship further.

