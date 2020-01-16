THESE signs indicate that you're not a good partner in your relationship

It's not always necessary that your partner is wrong and the reason behind the problems in your relationship. You could be the bad partner too and it's essential to understand when you're going wrong in your relationship.

Relationships are beautiful and fun but they need a lot of care and concern and love as well. It often happens that when we're in a relationship we forget to maintain it and keep it healthy but even when we try to do it, we may end up ignoring our own behaviour. We may blame our partner for certain behaviours but we often ignore the little things that we do which can impact our relationship and make it seem unhealthy. This can also cause a gap in your relationship and make your partner dislike you or maybe even resent you. This is why it's essential to know when you're going wrong instead of overlooking your mistakes and behaviour and take steps to fix your mistakes and help your relationship thrive and remain healthy. But in order to do that you need to learn how to accept your mistakes and shortcomings and work on them and do your best to be a good partner for your partner and understand the impact your actions have on your relationship and in order to do that you need to spot the little signs and be aware when you're not being a good partner.

Here are some signs that you're not a good partner.

1. You shut your partner out when you're upset with them instead of sharing your emotions and feelings. You stonewall them and shut them out. While this may be your way of handling problems but this can be very hurtful for your partner and could cause a communication gap.

2. You're always pointing out your partner's mistakes. Sometimes some mistakes and habits that your partner has can piss you off and we often feel the need to control such behaviour and such constant criticism can cause a lot of trouble.

3. You're not always available for your partner emotionally and in their time of need. When they have a bad day, you tell them to get over instead of lending them your ear or consoling them.

4. You feel the need to have the last word in an argument because winning it is essential for you. It's essential to remember that winning a fight is not more important than your relationship and the love you have for your partner. It's alright to let it go once in a while.

5. You're on your phone even when you're on a date with your partner. It's rude to be on the phone when you're with someone and it's much worse when that someone is your partner who just wants to spend time with you and talk to you. Put your phone aside and be there for your partner.

Credits :insider

