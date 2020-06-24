THESE signs prove that your partner is trying to control you

It can be difficult to identify the signs that your partner is trying to control you, especially when you’re in love. Here are 7 sure shot that can help you.

When you first start dating, you have no idea how that person is going to turn out. You get into a new relationship with an intention to be happy and loved. But things don’t look so good when the person you are dating tries to control you. While it's natural to want some control in life, but what’s not okay is when your partner trying to control your life and turns toxic. It is okay to try to control your own life but having the same control over your partner’s life is not how it works.

From being physically aggressive to emotional manipulation, a controlling partner can go to any lengths. Sometimes, you might even feel that you are the villain for thinking the same, but that’s not true. If your partner is trying to take control over your life, then you need to take it seriously before things get a lot worse. The signs might not be too obvious, especially at the beginning of the relationship. But it is important to notice the early warning signs of emotional abuse.

These are the 6 early signs that your partner is trying to control you.

1. Your partner is trying to cut you off from your support system. He might not blatantly ask to do so but tell you how often you contact your friends and family while ignoring them. He will cleverly nudge you away from them.

2. They will constantly try to make you feel bad about your decisions. You might feel like you are not allowed to have an opinion in the relationship.

3. Telling you to change things for the better is acceptable and great for the relationship. But if they criticize you for every small thing you do, then that is a red flag. It means your partner is trying to control you. You might want to get out of the relationship before its too late.

4. Is your partner keeping tabs on everything you do? If your partner is constantly insecure and becomes suspicious every time you go out with your friends, chances are it is just one of their ways of controlling you. They might even snoop through your phone or social media to know where you were.

5. If your partner threatens you emotionally, then that it is a telltale sign that your partner is controlling you. They might even manipulate you by threatening you with self-harm or suicide.

6. In a controlling relationship, your partner will make you feel guilty for the tiniest things. They use your guilt to have their way in the relationship. A controlling person might belittle you and make you question everything you do in life.

7. Someone trying to control you will never respect your need to have time alone. When a person truly loves you, they communicate with you about your needs. However, a controlling person will make you feel guilty about those needs.

