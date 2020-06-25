THESE signs prove that your relationship is emotionally exhausting you

No relationship is perfect. But what if it negatively impacts your mental health. Here are some common signs that your relationship is emotionally draining you.

Do you feel exhausted about taking care of your partner all day? While taking care of the person you love is a great thing and necessary for the relationship, but what if the thought of it is draining you instead. Devoting your time and energy in a relationship that isn’t meeting your needs can make you feel exhausted. It can drain the energy out of you.

Of course, relationships aren’t perfect. Every relationship goes through several ups and downs. But if you are constantly stressed every time you think about your relationship, chances are that it is impacting your mental health. It doesn’t necessarily mean that you need to break up but what you need is some time apart and help from a therapist.

Here are 7 signs your relationship is emotionally draining you.

1. You are more worried about your partner’s problems than your own. You might feel emotionally drained if your partner keeps relying on you to solve their issues. It isn’t healthy for you or your relationship, especially if you are never at the receiving end.

2. You try not to give your opinion because you are afraid that you will hurt them. Avoiding the issue now can be a huge problem in the long run. Honest communication is one of the pillars on which a relationship is built.

3. When you’re in an emotionally exhausting relationship, you might change the way you used to be around your family and friends. Your relationship sucks so much energy out of you that you’re unable to be as interactive as you used to be.

4. You constantly crave for some time alone. Spending some time alone is healthy for the relationship as well. However, if you frequently desire to go on solo trips or away from your partner, chances are you are trying to escape them. If that’s the case, you may want to rethink the relationship.

5. You might feel physically exhausted too. Your mental health impacts your physical health as well. You might lose sleep or feel tired all the time.

6. Are you not being as productive as you used to be at work? When your relationship takes all of your time, it can take a toll on your professional life as well. It can be difficult to focus on your career if you’re mentally exhausted.

7. You feel like you can’t give more to the relationship than you already have. Being supportive in a relationship is a two-way street. However, the lack of emotional support from your partner might cause you to lose interest in them.

