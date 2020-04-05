THESE three zodiac signs are the most loyal ones in Astrology

Loyalty is the most prime aspect that we try to find in our partner to get that sense of security. And when it comes to faithfulness and security, these three zodiac signs are the most promising ones.

Loyalty or faithfulness seems to be a small word but they both bear a deeper meaning. When we first step into a new relationship then we may encounter numerous questions in our mind regarding the new bonding and it mostly surrounds loyalty or faithfulness. Because initially, it’s a vulnerable moment. But once we get to know our partner properly then the root of the faith starts to become stronger.

There are some zodiac signs who are and will always be loyal and faithful no matter what. They get to know the person before giving the commitment. Initially, they may take time for it but it’s worth the wait. You can consider yourself lucky to count on them.

These are the three most faithful zodiac signs

Cancer

Cancer is one of the faithful zodiac signs in astrology. Ruled by the Moon, this sign is vulnerable to heartbreak. So, they are quite slow to open up to new partners. They also have a tendency to test the person before committing. Cancer people desire for security and a loyal partner. And in return, they will offer you the same level of security and loyalty.

Scorpio

Scorpio has a tender heart beneath a hard shell. This sign is naturally mysterious and they need time to get confidence about their partner’s loyalty. But if they feel betrayed then they can easily get over with their feeling. And if you are unfaithful to your Scorpio then make sure you have to get your part in return, because Scorpios believe in payback.

Capricorn

Capricorns take commitment most seriously of all other zodiac signs. Ruled by the planet Saturn, Capricorns believe in structure and law. Their views on a relationship are more like a traditional one. They are quite selective about giving their heart to someone. They desire for a person who enhances their life. When they can finally find the person, Capricorns will never let them go away from their life.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More