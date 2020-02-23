THESE tips can help you end a toxic friendship with grace

Our friends mean a lot to us and often we put up with a lot of their unhealthy behaviours and drama but it's always good to know when your friendship is turning toxic and when it's put an end to it. Here's how you can end things with grace.

Toxic friendships are much more common than we'd like to accept. Breaking up with a friend who has been around for a while, can be really hard but sometimes it's important to value your own self and mental health and to choose yourself over anyone else. Toxic people are difficult to spot and sometimes we all make the mistake of letting some of them into our lives. It's always best to distance yourself and protect yourself from negativity and toxicity. Many people tend to ghost their friends in order to get away but that's not really the right way to go. If you've been friends with someone but now your friendship has turned toxic, this doesn't mean that they don't deserve a closure. While you may want to put a stop to the emotional abuse coming your way, it's only fair to do it the right way and end your friendship in a graceful manner. To begin with, it's best to remember that it's not a commitment that you cannot get out of. You may have promised your friend a long-lasting friendship and loyalty but that does not come at the cost of your own mental and emotional health.

Here are some tips to end a toxic friendship in a graceful manner.

1. The first step is accepting that your friendship is toxic and emotionally distancing yourself from it. Don't get caught up in all your good moments and the happy times. Let go of the memories and distance yourself from your friend and the toxic relationship that you share.

2. Be true to yourself and to them. Don't run away from it and don't just cut them out. Give them the answers that they deserve. Be upfront and honest with them and don't give them a stupid excuse. Tell them what's going wrong and why you need to end the friendship.

3. A toxic friend may victimize themselves and create a lot of drama around your friendship's breakup but remember to stay firm and stick to your decision. Don't engage with them and don't entertain their drama. Don't let them guilt trip you and don't be bothered by all the rumours and gossip that they spread after your friendship ends.

4. Move on by putting your own needs before someone else's. Now that they are out of your life it's best to start valuing yourself and provide yourself with some care and affection and indulge in self-love.

5. If your friend has too much access to your life and secrets that may destroy you, you might want to be careful with them. They will use everything they know against you and it's best to handle such a situation calmly. Distance yourself by telling your friend that you need some space and lead with that. Eventually, you can just cut them off without too much trouble and drama because they would've found someone else to latch onto.

6. Don't trash talk them and stay away from social media. Talking about them will only affect you and lead to more drama and it;s best to stay away from anything that can worsen the situation. Don't stalk them on social media and don't keep tabs on their life. Letting it go will make it feel a lot better.

Read More