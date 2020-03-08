THESE tips can help you forgive someone even when it's difficult to do so

Forgiveness plays an important role in our lives because we cannot move forward without forgiving the people who have hurt us or betrayed us. It may be difficult but it can work wonders for our lives.

Forgiveness is very important for everybody. Forgiving can help you heal and move on in life. But it's also one of the most challenging things to do in life. It's very hard to forgive someone who has caused you a lot of pain and trauma and changed your life but it's also very important to remember that, that is what helps you move on and be who you are in life. When someone causes you pain they make you resent being around that person but it's important to understand that whatever someone does is because that is who they are. It's got nothing to do with you but at the same time it's important to never make excuses for someone's behaviour. Instead, take the time to understand why they did what they did and forgive them and move on in life. It may be very challenging and difficult but carrying around the anger and pain can weigh you down and hold you back in life. This is why we all need to learn how to forgive people - even when they haven't asked for forgiveness or don't feel sorry.

Here are tips to learning how to forgive someone even if you find it very difficult to do so.

1. Remember that when you forgive someone that does not mean that you are pardoning their behaviour or actions. It just means that you are accepting what has happened and are trying to find a way to live with it.

2. Forgiving someone does not mean that you cannot have any feelings about what has happened. You may still feel upset and angry or the pain that comes with it.

3. Learn to accept the lesson that the incident taught you and the strength you got from the pain. Every experience helps you grow and be a stronger person and when you acknowledge that, it can help you forgive the person for everything they did.

4. Forgiving someone does not mean that you have to tell them that you forgive them. Some people may not feel regret and forgiving them will only enable them more. But there's nothing wrong in forgiving someone and letting it go without telling them about it and there's no need to feel guilty about it.

5. Remember that every person is broken in their own ways and it's only human to make mistakes. Try to understand why they did what they did, maybe it wasn't their fault either. Put yourself in their place and look at everything from their perspective. They may feel responsible for your pain but they may not be able to express it and your forgiveness would mean a lot to them.

6. Forgiving can help you save a lot of emotions and energy that you may end up wasting on anger and hatred if you don't forgive. Remember that forgiveness can free you from the burden of carrying around all the negativity.

Read More