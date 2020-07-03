THESE weird zodiac couples might actually work

Some couples might seem weird, but maybe the strongest of them all. Here is what happens when the oddest couples of the zodiac work out.

Have you ever looked at a couple and thought that how can they ever be together? Sometimes the oddest couples make it last longer than a couple who might look like they were meant to be together. This is mainly because, in a relationship, one person makes up for what the other person lacks and vice versa. While there are endless possibilities, who can or cannot be together, some zodiac signs work through the odds and become some of the most powerful couples of them all.

No one said that dating someone who is exactly like you will be your perfect match. Sometimes you meet someone completely opposite but they seem like the one for you. Maybe it is a little weird, but you feel like it makes sense to you and you’ll do anything to make it work. And that sometimes turns out to be one of the best relationships you’ll ever have. Do you want to know which weird couples of the zodiac might make it work?

Here are the weird zodiac couples who make it work.

Aries and Scorpio

The dominant Aries and mysterious Scorpio might not seem like an ideal match, but together they can be one hell of a power duo. They both possess the same personality traits including, aggressiveness, ambition and drive. An Aries can teach a Scorpio how to express themselves properly and not be afraid of the many possibilities’ life has to offer. Scorpio, on the other hand, can help an Aries understand how it is important to feel weak sometimes and they shouldn’t be afraid of showing it, at least in front of the person they love.

Sagittarius and Taurus

The free-spirited Sagittarius and calm Taurus are complete opposites in the sense that they both look at life with completely different perspectives. Taurus prefers a systematic approach, and Sagittarius likes to explore new possibilities every chance they get. While a Sagittarius can teach a Taurus how to believe in the impossible, a Taurean can show how to be patient in certain situations. They will also help Sagi think logically and practically. And Sags, in turn, can help them see the light in the darkest hours.

Capricorn and Gemini

Hard-working Capricorns and intelligent Geminis always seem to work it out. Geminis love learning about anything and everything, Capricorns admire this quality of them as they like to hang out with people who are well-informed. When they come together, they will be the most intelligent couple in the room. A Gemini teaches a Capricorn how to handle the toughest situations with an open mind and Capricorns, on the other hand, can make a Gemini adjust to life when it becomes monotonous. They teach them how finishing something is important to expand their skills.

Virgo and Libra

Together this couple is unstoppable and one of the most powerful couples of them all. Their relationship will be full of love and beauty. They both have high expectations for life and love so they might fight sometimes, but they will make it work somehow. Virgo can be overly critical, which Libras can help with by giving them reassurance and love. Virgos, on the other hand, can help fill in for Libra’s indecisiveness as they plan every step carefully.

