THESE zodiac signs are the most compatible with Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is a Sagittarius born on December 13. Read on to know which signs she is most compatible with.

Ever since Taylor Swift sang her way into her fans’ hearts back in 2006, they have been in awe of her. The 30-year-old singer is known for her music, bold red lip and high-profile relationships. Speaking of relationships, Swift has been dating Joe Alwyn for more than three years now. However, they have kept their relationship away from the public eye (as much as a celebrity can). Despite the few glimpses the world gets into their relationship, it is evident that her album Love is basically an ode to Joe. Which is why it is so surprising that their zodiac signs aren’t compatible with each other.

Taylor Swift was born on December 13, which makes her a Sagittarius, one of the most optimistic and independent signs of them all. Sags tend to be the most compatible with Aquarius, Aries and Gemini. Of course, love defies all odds, but according to the stars, Sagittarians and Pisces (Alywn’s sign) aren’t the most compatible. But sags are not with keeping a secret, but looking at how hush-hush Taylor has managed to keep her relationship with Joe seems like an indications that their love is going to last a long time.

Here’s why Aquarius, Aries and Gemini are compatible with a Sagittarius.

Aries

Fierce Aries and free-spirited Sagittarius might be different, but together they are a great match. There is never a dull moment with these two in a relationship. It will be full of excitement as they both are curious, spontaneous and optimistic. They make an incredible couple together.

Gemini

Gemini and Sagittarius are a polarity, in astrological terms. But when they get together, sparks fly since each brings versatility and fun to the table. They both live in the moment, which is why there is so much room for growth in their relationship. Plus, they will give each other the freedom they require to do their own thing.

Aquarius

Aquarians ideals and Sagittarian knowledge combined together makes them a unique and creative couple. They love exploring and experimenting together. They both value each other’s need to have freedom in the relationship. With these two on a relationship, expect endless conversations, lot of passion and long sessions of laughter.

